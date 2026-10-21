ICAI CA Intermediate September Result 2026 To Be Announced Tomorrow At caresults.icai.org; Check Details Here

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ICAI CA Intermediate September Result 2026: The results of the CA Intermediate September 2026 exam will be declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) tomorrow. Those aspirants who had appeared in the competitive exam, can view their ICAI CA Intermediate results on the official website caresults.icai.org.

The ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 results link will be available through candidates' registration number and roll number.

Besides the results, ICAI will also declare the passing percentage for each group separately, as well as a list of the toppers in the exam.

ICAI CA Intermediate September Result 2026: Exam dates

ICAI CA Intermediate Exam 2026 took place between September 1 and 12. Group 1 exam was held on September 1, 3, and 6 while Group 2 exams were conducted on September 8, 10, and 12.

ICAI CA Intermediate September Result 2026: Steps to check the result

The following are the steps that candidates can undertake in order to download ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 result pdf:

Step 1: Visit the official website of caresults.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, you have to select the CA Intermediate September 2026 examination result link.

Step 3: A new window will be popped up.

Step 4: You need to enter your registration number and roll number.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button.

Step 6: The ICAI CA result 2026 September pdf will be displayed on your screen.

For more information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.