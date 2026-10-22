ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Toppers: Mumbai's Neel Rajesh Shah, Nashik's Chandak Sakshi Secure AIR 1 With 502 Marks |

ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Toppers: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate September 2026 examination results. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scores and download their scorecards through the official website, caresults.icai.org, using their roll number and registration number.

From the results revealed by the institute, it is seen that Neel Rajesh Shah from Mumbai and Chandak Sakshi from Nashik have scored an All India Rank (AIR) 1 with 502 marks out of 600 and both have obtained 83.67%.

The second rank is shared by Shruti V from Chennai who has scored 492 marks (82%). While, Prem Agarwal from Surat got third rank by scoring 490 marks (81.67%).

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to check the Intermediate Examination - UNITS Results

Direct link to check the merit list

ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026: All India Toppers List

ICAI has announced the All India Rank (AIR) holders for the CA Intermediate September 2026 examination. The list includes the candidates' names, cities, roll numbers, marks and percentages.

All India Rank 1: Neel Rajesh Shah

City: Mumbai

Roll Number: 149106

Marks Obtained: 502 out of 600

Percentage: 83.67%

All India Rank 1: Chandak Sakshi

City: Nashik

Roll Number: 208221

Marks Obtained: 502 out of 600

Percentage: 83.67%

All India Rank 2: Shruti V

City: Chennai

Roll Number: 131423

Marks Obtained: 492 out of 600

Percentage: 82%

All India Rank 3: Prem Agarwal

City: Surat

Roll Number: 233554

Marks Obtained: 490 out of 600

Percentage: 81.67%

ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Result: Group-Wise Pass Percentage

ICAI has released the group-wise pass percentage for the CA Intermediate September 2026 examination. The results are as follows:

Group I

Candidates Appeared: 1,00,301

Candidates Passed: 23,210

Pass Percentage: 23.14%

Group II

Candidates Appeared: 68,400

Candidates Passed: 12,938

Pass Percentage: 18.92%

Both Groups

Candidates Appeared: 38,339

Candidates Passed: 5,066

Pass Percentage: 13.21%

How To Check ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Result

The following are the processes which candidates can adopt to access their results and download scorecards:

Step 1: Log into the result portal of the ICAI through caresults.icai.org

Step 2: Navigate to the link for CA Intermediate Result September 2026.

Step 3: Input your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Enter CAPTCHA code where necessary.

Step 5: Press the Submit button.

Step 6: Verify the result as shown on the computer screen.

Step 7: Download your score card.

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to check the Intermediate Examination - UNITS Results

Direct link to check the merit list

It is recommended that candidates cross-check their personal information and the marks obtained in each subject in the scorecard. For more guidance on how to proceed after the results, refer to the ICAI website.