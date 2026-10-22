ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Result To Be Declared Today At caresults.icai.org; Check Scorecard, Passing Marks & Verification Fees

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The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the CA Intermediate September 2026 examination results today on its official result portal, caresults.icai.org. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their scorecards online using their registration number and roll number.

The result will include candidates' subject-wise marks, total scores and qualifying status. Candidates who appeared for either or both groups can access their results once the link is activated.

ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Exam Dates

ICAI conducted the CA Intermediate September 2026 examinations in two groups at examination centres across the country. Group I examinations were held on September 1, 3 and 6, while Group II papers took place on September 8, 10 and 12.

The examinations were conducted offline in pen-and-paper mode, with papers scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm in a single afternoon shift.

How to check ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards once the result is declared:

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI result portal at caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the CA Intermediate September 2026 result.

Step 3: Enter your ICAI registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Enter the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button.

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the scorecard and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check their personal details and marks carefully after downloading the scorecard.

Details mentioned on the ICAI CA Intermediate Scorecard

The result will contain the following information:

Candidate's name

Examination roll number

Registration number

Name of the examination

Group appeared for

Subject-wise marks obtained

Total marks obtained

Result status, indicating pass or fail

Candidates should retain a copy of their scorecards for reference during subsequent stages of the CA course.

ICAI CA Intermediate 2026 Passing Criteria

To qualify for the CA Intermediate examination, candidates must secure at least 40% marks in each subject and a minimum aggregate of 50% in each group.

Candidates who pass both groups, either in the same attempt or separately, will receive a pass certificate from ICAI within 60 days of the result declaration, according to the information provided.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: Marks Verification Process

Candidates who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for verification through ICAI's online portal. The institute is expected to announce details of the verification window after the results are declared.

The verification process allows candidates to seek checks for errors in the evaluation process, including calculation mistakes. Candidates wishing to apply for verification will be required to pay ₹50 per subject, as stated in the supplied information.

Candidates should check the official ICAI website for the verification schedule, application procedure and any further instructions issued after the result announcement.