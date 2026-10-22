ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Result OUT At caresults.icai.org; Direct Link To Download Scorecard |

ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Result: The Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate September 2026 exam results have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). On the official website, caresults.icai.org, candidates who took the test can view their scores and get their scorecards. To examine their scores and get their results, candidates must provide their roll number and registration number.

ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Result:

According to the results data released by the institute, 23.14% of candidates passed Group I, while 18.92% cleared Group II. Among candidates who appeared for both groups, 13.21% passed.

The group-wise results are as follows:

Group I: Of 1,00,301 candidates who appeared, 23,210 passed, recording a pass percentage of 23.14%.

Group II: Of 68,400 candidates who appeared, 12,938 passed, with a pass percentage of 18.92%.

Both Groups: Of 38,339 candidates who appeared for both groups, 5,066 passed, recording a pass percentage of 13.21%.

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to check the Intermediate Examination - UNITS Results

Direct link to check the merit list

ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Result: How to check ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026

To download their scorecards, candidates can do the following:

Step 1: Go to caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in, the official ICAI results page.

Step 2: Select the CA Intermediate September 2026 result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and ICAI registration number.

Step 4: Type in the CAPTCHA code that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 6: The outcome will show up on the screen.

Step 7: Save a copy of the scorecard for later use after downloading it.

After receiving the scorecard, candidates are encouraged to thoroughly review their personal information and grades.

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to check the Intermediate Examination - UNITS Results

Direct link to check the merit list

Details mentioned on the ICAI CA Intermediate Scorecard

The result will contain the following information:

Candidate's name

Examination roll number

Registration number

Name of the examination

Group appeared for

Subject-wise marks obtained

Total marks obtained

Result status, indicating pass or fail

Candidates should retain a copy of their scorecards for reference during subsequent stages of the CA course.