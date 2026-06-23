ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 Out Tomorrow: Here's When And Where Candidates Can Check Scores

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination held in May 2026 tomorrow, June 24. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their scorecards online through the official result portal.

According to an official notification issued by the ICAI Examination Department, the results are expected to be released by the evening of June 24. Candidates are advised to keep their registration number and roll number ready to avoid last-minute hassles while checking their results.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: Date and Time

Examination: CA Intermediate Examination

Session: May 2026

Result Date: June 24, 2026

Expected Result Time: By the evening

Official Result Website: caresults.icai.org

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: How To Check ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below to access their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, caresults.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for "CA Intermediate Examination Result May 2026."

Step 3: Enter the registration number.

Step 4: Enter the roll number.

Step 5: Submit the details.

Step 6: The result and marks statement will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save a copy for future reference.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

To check the CA Intermediate Result 2026, candidates will need the following details:

Registration Number

Roll Number

ICAI has clarified that both credentials are mandatory for accessing the scorecard online.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: What After The Result?

The declaration of the CA Intermediate results will determine the next stage of candidates' Chartered Accountancy journey. Those who qualify will be eligible to proceed further as per ICAI's prescribed academic and training requirements.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official ICAI result portal for updates regarding scorecards, merit lists, verification of marks, and other post-result procedures.