ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 OUT Today: Here's How You Can Access Your Scores

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be declaring the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination held in May 2026 today, June 24. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards on the official result website.

According to the official notification issued by the ICAI Examination Department, the CA Intermediate May 2026 results are likely to be announced by the evening today. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid any delay while accessing their results.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: Date And Time

Examination: CA Intermediate Examination

Session: May 2026

Result Date: June 24, 2026

Expected Time: By the evening

Official Website: caresults.icai.org

Conducting Body: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

Credentials Required: Registration Number and Roll Number

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: How To Check ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI result website, caresults.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for "CA Intermediate Examination Result May 2026."

Step 3: Enter the registration number.

Step 4: Enter the roll number.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: The result and marks statement will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save a copy of the scorecard for future reference.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

To access the CA Intermediate Result 2026, candidates will need:

Registration Number

Roll Number

ICAI has stated that both credentials are mandatory for viewing and downloading the result.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: What Happens After The Result?

The CA Intermediate Result 2026 will determine candidates' eligibility for the next stage of the Chartered Accountancy programme. Candidates who successfully clear the examination will be able to proceed further in accordance with ICAI's academic and practical training requirements.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ICAI result portal for updates regarding scorecards, merit lists, verification of marks, and other post-result-related announcements.