ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 Date Announced: Results On June 24 At caresults.icai.org

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the result date for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2026. As per a crucial notification released by the Examination Department on June 16, the students can check their results from June 24 via the official result website.

As per a crucial notification released by the Examination Department on June 16, the students can check their results from June 24 via the official result website.

This information was communicated through a formal notice from Anand Kumar Chaturvedi, Joint Secretary (Exams), ICAI.

CA Intermediate result 2026: date and time

Candidates should take note of the following details:

Examination: Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination

Exam Session: May 2026

Result Date: June 24, 2026

Result Time: By the evening of June 24

Official Website: caresults.icai.org

ICAI has advised candidates to keep their registration and roll numbers ready, as both credentials will be required to access the result.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: How to check ICAI CA Intermediate result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps once the results are released:

Step 1: Visit the official result website: caresults.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the link for CA Intermediate Examination Result May 2026.

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number.

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number.

Step 5: Submit the details.

Step 6: Your result and marks statement will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save a copy for future reference.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: Login credentials required

To access the result, candidates must enter:

Registration Number

Roll Number

ICAI has clarified that both details are mandatory for viewing the scorecard online.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: What happens after the result

The announcement of the Intermediate Result will decide the future career plans of the candidates. The qualified ones will get permission to move forward in their study of Chartered Accountancy under the rules prescribed by ICAI.

It is advised that candidates should keep visiting the website for more information about scorecard, merit list, verification process, and any other announcements.