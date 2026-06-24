ICAI CA Intermediate May Result 2026 OUT Now; Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: The results of the May 2026 Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). On the official result website, candidates who took the test can view and download their scorecards.

Candidates can use their login credentials to check their results.

Direct Link To Check Results

Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to caresults.icai.org, the official website for ICAI results.

Step 2: Select "CA Intermediate Examination Result May 2026."

Step 3: Type in the registration number.

Step 4: Enter the roll number.

Step 5: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 6: The screen will display the results and marks statement.

Step 7: Download the scorecard and store a copy for later use.

What's next?

The eligibility of candidates for the subsequent phase of the Chartered Accountancy program will be decided by the CA Intermediate Result 2026. In compliance with the academic and practical training requirements of ICAI, candidates who pass the exam will be able to move forward.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ICAI result portal for updates regarding scorecards, merit lists, verification of marks, and other post-result-related announcements.