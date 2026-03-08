ICAI CA Intermediate & Foundation Results 2026 To Be Announced Today; Check Direct Websites Here To Access Scorecards

ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation January 2026 Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is scheduled to release the results for the CA Foundation and CA Intermediate examinations held in January 2026 today, March 8, 2026. Candidates who took the examinations will be able to view their results online at the official ICAI websites.

According to an official notification issued on March 2, 2026, the institute expects the results to be released in the afternoon. However, the organization has not confirmed a specific release time for the results announcement.

Once released, candidates can download their scorecards and check their qualifying status by logging into the official result portal with their roll number and registration number.

ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation January 2026 Results: Where to Access the Results

Candidates can check and download their results from the official websites:

icai.nic.in

icai.org

icai.nic.in/caresult

ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation January 2026 Results: Steps to check the result

After the results are announced, candidates can easily check and download their scorecards by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the result portal at either icai.nic.in or icai.nic.in/caresult

Step 2: Click on the link that says "CA Foundation Jan 2026 Result" or "CA Intermediate Jan 2026 Result."

Step 3: Fill in the appropriate fields with your login credentials, like your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Click "Submit."

Step 5: The screen will show the result.

Step 6: After you download the scorecard, print it out for your records.



Direct link for official announcement

ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation January 2026 Results: Steps to check the result via SMS

Candidates can also get their results by text message by following the steps below:

Step 1: On your phone, open the SMS app.

Step 2: Type in your Roll Number and then "CAFND."

Step 3: Send the text to 58888.

Step 4: You will get the details of the results by text message on your phone.

Earlier, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the CA Final January 2026 results, which were out on March 1. Diksha Goyal from Karnal got the top score in the AIR 1 exam, with 486 out of 600 marks, or 81 percent. Anirudh Garg from Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh got AIR 2 with 452 points (75.44 percent). At the same time, Rishabh Jain from New Delhi and Dhruv Dembla from Sonipat, Haryana, both got AIR 3, with each scoring 451 marks, which is 75.17 percent. In the January 2026 session, 7,590 people passed the CA Final exam.