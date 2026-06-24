ICAI CA Inter May 2026 Result: Group II Records Highest Pass Percentage With 16.11%

ICAI CA Intermediate May 2026 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination held in May 2026. Along with the results, ICAI has also released the pass percentage statistics for candidates who appeared in Group I, Group II, and Both Groups.

According to the official data, Group II recorded the highest pass percentage at 16.11%, while candidates appearing for both groups registered a pass percentage of 8.47%.

ICAI CA Intermediate May 2026 Result: Pass Percentage

Group I: 91,237 candidates appeared, of which 9,350 passed. The pass percentage stood at 10.25%.

Group II: 64,381 candidates appeared, and 10,372 qualified. The pass percentage was 16.11%.

Both Groups: A total of 33,304 candidates appeared for both groups, with 2,820 candidates clearing the examination. The pass percentage was 8.47%.

Group II recorded the highest pass percentage among all categories at 16.11%.

Candidates who appeared for Both Groups registered the lowest pass percentage at 8.47%.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 vs 2025: Pass Percentage Comparison

The May 2026 CA Intermediate examination recorded lower pass percentages across all categories compared to the May 2025 session.

Group I: Pass percentage declined from 14.67% in May 2025 to 10.25% in May 2026.

Group II: Pass percentage dropped from 21.51% in May 2025 to 16.11% in May 2026, though it remained the highest among all groups.

Both Groups: The pass percentage fell from 13.22% in May 2025 to 8.47% in May 2026.

The number of candidates clearing Both Groups also decreased significantly from 5,028 in 2025 to 2,820 in 2026.

ICAI CA Intermediate May 2026 Result: Key Highlights

A total of 91,237 candidates appeared for Group I, out of which 9,350 candidates passed, resulting in a 10.25% pass rate.

For Group II, 64,381 candidates appeared and 10,372 candidates qualified, taking the pass percentage to 16.11%, the highest among all categories.

Among candidates who appeared for Both Groups, 33,304 candidates took the examination, while 2,820 candidates cleared both groups, recording a pass percentage of 8.47%.

Compared to May 2025, the 2026 examination witnessed a decline in pass percentages across all groups, indicating a tougher outcome for candidates this year.

ICAI has also announced that details of the All India Rank (AIR) holders and their marks secured in the CA Intermediate Examination May 2026 session will be released separately.

Candidates can access their scorecards through the official ICAI result portal using their registration number and roll number.ICAI has also announced that details of the All India Rank (AIR) holders and their marks secured in the CA Intermediate Examination May 2026 session will be released separately.

Candidates can access their scorecards through the official ICAI result portal using their registration number and roll number.