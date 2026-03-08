ICAI CA Inter, Foundation January 2026 Toppers Announced: Kanhiyalal Tops Intermediate, Logapriya P P Secures Foundation AIR 1; Check List Here

ICAI CA Result 2026 Toppers Name: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Sunday declared the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Foundation course January 2026. Candidates can now access the ICAI CA Foundation, Inter results at icai.nic.in. Here, candidates can check the ICAI CA Result topper's name.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 Toppers Name (January 2026)

AIR 1: Kanhiyalal

City: Ellenabad

Marks: 508 / 600

Percentage: 84.67%

AIR 2: Fathima Shehza K

City: Perintalmanna

Marks: 504 / 600

Percentage: 84.00%

AIR 3: Vanya Bansal

City: Faridabad

Marks: 498 / 600

Percentage: 83.00%

CA Foundation Examination Topper List (January 2026)

AIR 1: Logapriya P P

City: Madurai

Marks: 366 / 400

Percentage: 91.50%

AIR 2: Khushi Sikaria

City: Midnapore

Marks: 365 / 400

Percentage: 91.25%

AIR 3 (Tie):

1. Name: Hiba P

City: Kannur

Marks: 361 / 400

Percentage: 90.25%

2. Name: Suman Karki

City: Kathmandu

Marks: 361 / 400

Percentage: 90.25%

3. Name: Raghav Naresh Gupta

City: Surat

Marks: 361 / 400

Percentage: 90.25%

CA May 2026 Exam Schedule and Registration Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is currently accepting applications for the May 2026 CA Foundation, CA Final, and CA Intermediate exams. Candidates can access the online CA May 2026 registration form through the ICAI's eservices portal. While new applicants must create an ID, those who have already registered must check in with their login credentials. The deadline for submitting applications for the CA May 2026 exam is either March 16, 2026 (no late fee) or March 19, 2026 (late fee).

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Important dates

Registration Begins: March 3, 2026

Registration Ends: March 16, 2026

Last Date to Submit Form with Late Fee: March 19, 2026

Correction Window: March 20 to March 22, 2026

ICAI CA May 2026: Center selection procedure

ICAI has made a number of changes to the exam center selection process for May registrations. The official notification regarding this was released on icai.org.

As per the official notice, "In Continuation to the earlier announcement no. 13-CA (Exam)/May/2026 dated 12th December, 2025 regarding Final/Intermediate/Foundation Examinations to be held in May 2026, it is hereby informed that unlike previous examinations where students selected only a zone or city, the online application form for May-2026 CA examinations will now provide the option to select the preferred exam centre in zone/city directly."