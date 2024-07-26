 ICAI CA Foundation Result date 2024 declared at icai.nic.in
To pass the CA Foundation exam, candidates must achieve a minimum of 40 percent marks in each paper and an overall aggregate of 50 percent marks.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Photo credits: ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) will likely announce the ICAI CA June result 2024 on July 29, 2024 on the official website. Once released, candidates can access the result at the official ICAI website — icai.nic.in.

ICAI Chairman Dhiraj Khandelwal confirmed on Friday that the results for the CA Foundation June/July 2024 exams would be announced on July 29.

How to check?

- Step 1: Go to icai.org, icai.nic.in, or icaiexam.icai.org.

- Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage

- Step 3: Login with the credentials — roll number, registration number, captcha code

- Step 4: Submit and download scorecards

This year, the ICAI CA Foundation exam was held on June 20, 22, 24, and 26.

To pass the CA Foundation exam, candidates must achieve a minimum of 40 percent marks in each paper and an overall aggregate of 50 percent marks. Those who score over 70 percent will receive a distinction.

Additionally, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the results of the CA Inter and final examination 2024 a few weeks ago.

