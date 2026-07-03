ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 To Be Announced Today At 11 AM; Here's How To Check Scorecard

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the CA Foundation May 2026 examination results today, July 3, 2026, at around 11 AM, as per media reports. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official websites icai.nic.in and caresults.icai.org using their registration number and roll number.

In an official notification, ICAI had stated that the results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in May 2026 would be declared by the afternoon of July 3, 2026, and made available on caresults.icai.org.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: Official Websites

Candidates can check their results on the following official websites:

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

How to Check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website at caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "CA Foundation May 2026 Result" link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Your CA Foundation result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The scorecard will contain the following details:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Registration number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Qualifying status

Candidates are advised to verify all the details carefully after downloading their scorecard. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact ICAI immediately.

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Exam Dates

The ICAI conducted the CA Foundation May 2026 examination across various centres in India from May 14 to May 20, 2026.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly visit the official ICAI result portals for the latest updates regarding the declaration of results.