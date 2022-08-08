ICAI CA Foundation result 2022 likely to be declared on August 10, here's how to check at icai.nic.in | Photot credits: ICAI

The Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination 2022 results are anticipated to be released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on August 10. Candidates may check their results on the website icai.nic.in on Wednesday, August 10, according to an ICAI notification. The Chartered Accountants Foundation test was taken in June 2022.

On the ICAI websites, candidates can get their results by entering their roll number, registration number, and PIN number.

Here's how to check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022:

Go to the official website-- icai.nic.in Select the 'CA Foundation result 2022' link. Enter all the required credentials and click on submit. CA Foundation result 2022 will appear on the screen Download CA Foundation exam scorecard, take a printout for future reference.

The passing score for the CA Foundation exam is 40% on each paper, and the overall pass grade cannot be less than 50%. On the website, icai.nic.in, candidates can download their scorecard for the CA Foundation exam.