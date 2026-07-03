ICAI CA Foundation May Result 2026: Over 90,000 Appeared, 20.09% Qualified

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Foundation May 2026 examination results on its official website. Along with the results, the institute has also released the pass statistics, showing the number of candidates who appeared, qualified, and the overall success rate in the examination.

A total of 90,217 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation May 2026 examination, of whom 18,124 candidates qualified, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 20.09%.

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026: Pass Statistics

The CA Foundation May 2026 examination was conducted across 609 examination centres nationwide.

Total Examination Centres: 609

Male Candidates Appeared: 46,798

Male Candidates Passed: 9,769

Male Pass Percentage: 20.88%

Female Candidates Appeared: 43,419

Female Candidates Passed: 8,355

Female Pass Percentage: 19.24%

Total Candidates Appeared: 90,217

Total Candidates Passed: 18,124

Overall Pass Percentage: 20.09%

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026: How to Check ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Result

Candidates can access their scorecards by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website.

Step 2: Click on the "ICAI CA Foundation Result (May 2026)" link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the result login page.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and roll number in the required fields.

Step 5: Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 7: Your CA Foundation May 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

The ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 scorecard includes the following information:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Paper number

Subject names

Marks obtained

Result status for each paper