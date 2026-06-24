ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Results To Be Declared On July 3; Check Details Here

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the date for the release of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation May 2026 exam results. On July 3, 2026, candidates who took the test will be able to view their results via the official website, icai.nic.in.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the afternoon of July 3rd, 2026, and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org," the official notification states.

It should be emphasised that the candidate must input both their roll number and registration number in order to view the results on the aforementioned website.

Direct link to read the official announcement

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026: Exam schedule

The CA Foundation May 2026 exam was administered by the ICAI at several testing locations around the nation from May 14 to May 20, 2026.

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can take the actions listed below:

Step 1: Go to icai.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "ICAI CA Foundation Result (May 2026)" link.

Step 3: Type in your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 6: The screen will display your outcome.

Step 7: Save a printout of the scorecard for later use after downloading it.

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard

The ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 scorecard will include key details related to a candidate’s performance in the examination, such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, marks obtained in each subject, total marks secured, and qualifying status.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.