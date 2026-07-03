ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Results OUT At icai.nic.in; Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Results: The ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 results have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The ICAI CA Foundation scorecard can be downloaded by candidates who took the CA foundation exam, which was held from May 14 to May 20, via the official website at icai.nic.in.

The candidate's registration number and roll number will be used to access the ICAI CA Foundation result 2026 link.

Direct Link To Check Results

Direct Link To Check Merit List

ICAI CA Foundation Results May 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 scorecard by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and select the "ICAI CA Foundation Result (May 2026)" link.

Step 3: It will open a new webpage.

Step 4: Enter your registration and roll number.

Step 5: After reading the provided captcha, fill in the blank.

Step 6: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 7: The May 2026 ICAI CA Foundation Scorecard will show up on the screen.

Step 8: Save the file and take a print out for your future reference.

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Results: Details mentioned on the result

Applicants may review the following list of information regarding the CA Foundation 2026 result:

The candidate's name

Roll number

Paper number

The subject's name

Points earned

Status of results (for each subject)

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Results l: Qualifying grades

In accordance with the passing criteria, candidates will be deemed qualified for the ICAI CA Foundation exam 2026 if they receive at least 40% on each paper and 50% overall.

The CA Foundation exam is a prerequisite for becoming a certified public accountant in India. The competitive exam is used to assess a candidate's basic knowledge of economics, business law, accounting, and quantitative aptitude.

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Results: What's Next?

After completing the registration and other requirements set forth by ICAI, candidates who pass the Foundation January or May exams can move on to the CA Intermediate course.