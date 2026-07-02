ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Result Out Tomorrow At caresults.icai.org; Here's How To Access Scorecard

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) will declare the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation May 2026 results tomorrow, July 3, 2026, on its official website ICAI official website.

Candidates can check their results by entering their registration number and roll number.

According to the official notice, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the afternoon of July 3, 2026, and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org.”

Direct link to read the official announcement

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026: How To Access Results

Candidates can check out the steps below to access the ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 results.

Step 1: Go to the official website at icai.nic.in .

Step 2: Click on the "ICAI CA Foundation Result (May 2026)" link.

Step 3: Add your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: The screen will display your outcome.

Step 7: Save a printout of the scorecard for later use after downloading it.

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026: Details Mentioned

The ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 scorecard will include important information about a candidate's performance in the exam, such as their name, roll number, registration number, marks obtained in each subject, total marks secured, and qualifying status.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all of the information on the scorecard after downloading it.

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026: Exam schedule

The ICAI administered the CA Foundation May 2026 exam at various testing locations across the country between May 14 and May 20, 2026.