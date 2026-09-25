ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2027 Exam Dates Released At icai.nic.in; Applications Open November 3, Check Schedule Here

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2027: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for the January 2027 Chartered Accountants Foundation and Intermediate examinations. The Foundation exams will be conducted from January 3 to 9, while the Intermediate exams will be held in two groups from January 2 to 12.

The examination schedule was announced by ICAI's Examination Department on September 23. The exams will be conducted across designated centres in India and three overseas cities - Bahrain, Dubai and Kathmandu.

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2027: Important dates

CA Intermediate January 2027

November 3, 2026: Application process begins

November 16, 2026: Last date to apply without late fee

November 19, 2026: Last date to apply with late fee

November 20–22, 2026: Correction window

January 2, 2027: Group I - Paper 1

January 4, 2027: Group I - Paper 2

January 6, 2027: Group I - Paper 3

January 8, 2027: Group II - Paper 4

January 10, 2027: Group II - Paper 5

January 12, 2027: Group II - Paper 6

CA Foundation January 2027

November 3, 2026: Application process begins

November 16, 2026: Last date to apply without late fee

November 19, 2026: Last date to apply with late fee

November 20–22, 2026: Correction window

January 3, 2027: Paper 1

January 5, 2027: Paper 2

January 7, 2027: Paper 3

January 9, 2027: Paper 4

CA Intermediate January 2027 Exam time

For the Intermediate course, Group I examinations will be held on January 2, 4 and 6, 2027, while Group II examinations are scheduled for January 8, 10 and 12.

All Intermediate papers will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, with a duration of three hours. Candidates will also get 15 minutes of advance reading time from 1:45 pm to 2 pm.

CA Foundation January 2027 Exam details

The Foundation examination will be conducted on January 3, 5, 7 and 9, 2027.

Papers 1 and 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm and will have a duration of three hours. Papers 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm, with a duration of two hours.

There will be no advance reading time for Foundation Papers 3 and 4. The other papers will have 15 minutes of advance reading time.

ICAI has also clarified that the examination schedule will remain unchanged even if any examination day is declared a public holiday by the Central Government, a state government or local body.

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2027: Examination Centres Across India And Overseas

The January 2027 examinations will be conducted across designated cities in states and Union Territories across India. Maharashtra has 37 examination cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Palghar, Panvel, Vasai, Bhiwandi and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The overseas centres are Bahrain, Dubai (UAE) and Kathmandu (Nepal).

At the Dubai centre, examinations will begin at 12:30 pm local time, corresponding to 2 pm IST. At Bahrain, the commencement time will be 11:30 am local time, while the Kathmandu centre will begin examinations at 2:15 pm Nepal local time.

ICAI has reserved the right to withdraw any examination city or centre at any stage.

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2027: Examination Fees

For the Intermediate examination, candidates appearing at Indian centres will have to pay ₹1,500 for a single group/unit, except Unit 2, and ₹2,700 for both groups/Unit 2.

At overseas centres other than Kathmandu, the fee is US $325 for a single group/unit and US $500 for both groups/Unit 2. At Kathmandu, the corresponding fees are ₹2,200 and ₹3,400.

The Foundation examination fee is ₹1,500 at Indian centres, US $325 at overseas centres other than Kathmandu, and ₹2,200 at Kathmandu.

The late fee is ₹600 for Indian and Kathmandu centres and US $10 for overseas centres other than Kathmandu.

Candidates can pay the examination fee online using credit or debit cards, Rupay cards, net banking or BHIM UPI.

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2027: English And Hindi Medium Option

ICAI has stated that candidates appearing for both Foundation and Intermediate examinations can opt to answer their papers in English or Hindi.

The Institute has advised candidates to check the detailed guidance notes and remain updated through its official website for further announcements related to the January 2027 examinations.