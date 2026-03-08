ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2026 Results OUT At icai.nic.in; Check Scorecards Online

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2026 Results: The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examination, which was held in January 2026, were released today, March 8, 2026, by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Examination Department.

Candidates can visit icai.nic.in to view their results online. The results of the January session are "likely to be declared by the afternoon of 8th March 2026," the institute stated in an official statement dated March 2, 2026.

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2026 Results: Where to Access the Results

Candidates can check and download their results from the official websites:

icai.nic.in

icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2026 Results: Steps to check the result

Following the announcement of the results, candidates can review and download their scorecards by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to the result portal at icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "CA Foundation Jan 2026 Result" or "CA Intermediate Jan 2026 Result" link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as registration number and roll number in the appropriate fields.

Step 4: Click on "Submit."

Step 5: The Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Print the scorecard for your records after downloading it.

Direct link to check CA Foundation result

Direct link to check CA Intermediate result

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2026 Results: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Go to the SMS app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Type the CAFND Roll Number.

Step 3: Send the message to 58888.