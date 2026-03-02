ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2026 Results Likely On March 8 At icai.nic.in; Login Details Required To Check Scores

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2026 Results: The results of the January 2026 Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate and Foundation Examination are expected to be released by the afternoon of March 8, 2026, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Examination Department.

The results will be available online at icai.nic.in for those who took the test.

The results of the January session are "likely to be declared by the afternoon of 8th March 2026," according to an official statement from the institute dated March 2, 2026. Candidates are encouraged to continue visiting the official website for the confirmed release, even though ICAI has stated the schedule.

Direct link for official announcement

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2026 Results: Exam dates

The CA examination for the January 2026 session was conducted across various centres in the country on multiple dates. The CA Foundation exams were held on January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2026. The CA Intermediate Group I exams took place on January 6, 8 and 10, 2026, while the CA Intermediate Group II exams were conducted on January 12, 17 and 19, 2026. Notably, Paper 5 of Group II was rescheduled from January 15 to January 19, 2026.

The candidate must submit their Registration Number and Roll Number on the result page in order to validate their finding. The candidate will not be able to receive the result card without these information.

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2026 Results: Steps to check the result

Students can examine and download their scorecards by following these easy procedures after the results are announced:

Step 1: Visit caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in, the result portal.

Step 2: Select the "CA Foundation Jan 2026 Result" or "CA Intermediate Jan 2026 Result" link.

Step 3: Enter Credentials: Fill in the necessary areas with your Roll Number and Registration Number.

Step 4: Click "Submit". The screen will show your result.

Step 5: Download and print the scorecard for your records.

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2026 Results: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type CAFND Roll Number.

Step 3: Send the message to 58888.

For more information, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website.