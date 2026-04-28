ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2026 Released For May Session At eservices.icai.org; Exams Begin From May 14

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2026: ICAI has published the CA May 2026 Foundation test admission card. In order to take the test, candidates who enrolled on the official website can now receive their hall pass. You can download the CA Foundation hall pass at eservices.icai.org.

To download their hall pass, candidates must enter their password and roll number. The CA admit card is a required document that needs to be brought to the exam room with a legitimate form of identification.

Direct link to download admit card

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2026: Exam Dates

Paper 1: May 14, 2026

Paper 2: May 16, 2026

Paper 3: May 18, 2026

Paper 4: May 20, 2026

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

The procedure for downloading the May session CA Foundation test 2026 admission card is shown below:

Step 1: Visit the eservice site of ICAI: eservices.icai.org

Step 2: Click the "Foundation admit card" link.

Step 3: Enter your password and login ID (registration number) to log in.

Step 4: Click the link to the CA Foundation admit card.

Step 5: Take two printouts of the admission card after downloading it.

Direct link to check the result

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

The CA admit card will contain important details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, programme details, photograph, and signature. It will also mention the exam venue, date, timing, and reporting time. In addition, the hall ticket will include guidelines related to the identification process as well as instructions that candidates must follow during the examination.