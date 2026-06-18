ICAI CA Final Result May 2026 To Be Out Today; Here's How To Access Your Scorecard

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the results of the CA Final May 2026 examination today, June 18, 2026, on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to acces their scorecards through the official ICAI result portal.

According to ICAI, the CA Final May 2026 results are expected to be released in the evening. To check their results, candidates will need to enter their Registration Number and Roll Number on the results website.

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: How To Check ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their scorecards:

Step 1: Go to the official ICAI result website at icai.org

Step 2: Click on the link for “CA Final May 2026 Result”.

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number in the required fields.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future reference.

ICAI Returns To Biannual Examination Schedule

The May 2026 session marks ICAI’s return to its traditional examination cycle, with CA exams now being conducted twice a year, in May and November. The January examination cycle has been discontinued from 2026 onwards.

Meanwhile, CA Intermediate May 2026 results will be declared by the evening of June 24, 2026. The results will also be made available through the official ICAI result portal.

Candidates can keep visiting the official website to know more details about the result.