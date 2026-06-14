ICAI CA Final Result 2026 For May Exam Expected On June 18; Check Details Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Final May 2026 results on June 18, 2026, according to details shared by former ICAI Central Council Member Dhiraj Khandelwal on social media.

However, the institute has not yet issued any official confirmation regarding the exact result date. Candidates are advised to rely only on updates published on the official ICAI website.

Good news , CA final result may be declared on 18th June pls wait for ICAI notification . — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) June 14, 2026

Expected Result Date

The CA Final May 2026 results are likely to be released on June 18, 2026. The update is based on statements shared by former ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal on social media. Despite this, ICAI’s official notification is still awaited.

How to Check CA Final Result 2026

Once released, candidates can download their scorecards by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI result website: icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the link for “CA Final May 2026 Result”

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number (or PIN)

Step 4: Submit the details to view your marks

Step 5: Download and print the scorecard for future reference

ICAI Official Confirmation Pending

ICAI has not confirmed the result date on its official portals yet. Students should treat all unofficial updates as tentative until a formal press release is issued on icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org.

Exam Cycle Update

The May 2026 session is significant, as ICAI has returned to its twice-a-year exam system (May and November cycles). The earlier January attempt cycle has been discontinued from 2026 onwards, aligning the exam structure with the traditional CA schedule.

Important Instructions for Students

Only check results on official ICAI domains; avoid third-party links.

Keep login credentials ready in advance to avoid delays.

Regularly monitor ICAI announcements for verified updates.

Digital scorecards will serve as provisional proof until physical mark sheets are issued.