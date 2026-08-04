ICAI CA Final November 2026 Reopened Application Window Closes Tomorrow; Apply At icai.org

ICAI CA Final November 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be closing the reopened application window for the CA Final November 2026 examination tomorrow. Eligible candidates who missed the earlier deadline can submit their examination forms through the SSP portal until tomorrow, August 5, 2026 (11:59 pm).

As per the ICAI, the decision was taken after it observed that several eligible students were unable to apply during the original application period due to confusion caused by the change in the CA Final examination cycle. The Council has now provided another opportunity for such candidates to complete their applications.

Direct Link To Apply

The original application window was open from July 6 to July 19, with a late-fee window available until July 22.

The CA Final November 2026 examination is among the first exam sessions after ICAI reverted to the twice-a-year examination schedule (May and November), replacing the earlier three-cycle pattern. ICAI said the transition led to confusion among some candidates regarding the examination application timeline.

ICAI CA Final November 2026: Important Dates

Application window opens: August 1, 2026 (11:00 AM)

Last date to apply: August 5, 2026 (11:59 PM)

ICAI CA Final November 2026: How to apply for ICAI CA Final November 2026 exam

Candidates can complete their applications by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the ICAI SSP portal at eservices.icai.org.

Step 2: Log in using your registered credentials.

Step 3: Fill out the examination application form.

Step 4: Upload the required documents.

Step 5: Select the preferred examination city.

Step 6: Pay the applicable examination fee.

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Applicants should keep their photograph, signature, category certificate (if applicable), certificate of service, and other required documents ready before starting the application process.

ICAI CA Final November 2026: Documents Required

Candidates applying for the ICAI CA Final November 2026 examination should keep the following documents ready before filling out the application form:

A signed PDF copy of the CA Final registration form.

A scanned copy of the Certificate of Service bearing the candidate's signature.

Scanned copies of a recent passport-sized photograph and signature.

A valid category certificate, if applicable, for candidates belonging to the SC, ST, OBC, or Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories.

Online exemption surrender facility

ICAI has also introduced an online facility for candidates to surrender exemptions, including permanent exemptions, through the Exam Functions section of the SSP dashboard. For candidates appearing in the CA Final November 2026 examination, this facility will remain available until September 30, 2026. The institute said the online system aims to make examination-related services more accessible and streamline the process for candidates.