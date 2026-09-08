ICAI CA Final November 2026 Mock Test Series Begins Tomorrow, September 9; Check Paper-Wise Schedule

ICAI CA Final November 2026 Mock Test Series | icai.org

ICAI CA Final November 2026 Mock Test: For candidates taking the CA Final November 2026 exams, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will start the Mock Test Paper Series I and Series II tomorrow, September 9. All six of the CA Final course's papers will be covered in the mock exams, which will start in September.

The Board of Studies (Academic) announced that the mock exams will be administered both in-person and virtually. Students can contact the local ICAI branch if they want to take the exams in person.

September 9 is the start date of the first series, while September 23 is the start date of the second.

Direct link to read the official announcement

ICAI CA Final November 2026 Mock Test: Important dates

Mock Test Series I: September 9 to September 21, 2026

Mock Test Series II: September 23 to October 5, 2026

Mode: Physical/Virtual

Timing: 2 PM to 5 PM

Eligible students: CA Final students appearing for the November 2026 examinations

CA Final Mock Test Series I: Subject-wise schedule

The timetable for Series I has been released for all six papers.

September 9: Paper 1 – Financial Reporting

September 11: Paper 2 – Advanced Financial Management

September 15: Paper 3 – Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics

September 17: Paper 4 – Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation

September 19: Paper 5 – Indirect Tax Laws

September 21: Paper 6 – Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)

Time for all papers: 2 PM to 5 PM.

CA Final Mock Test Series II: Subject-wise schedule

The second mock test series will start on September 23 and continue until October 5.

September 23: Paper 1 – Financial Reporting

September 26: Paper 2 – Advanced Financial Management

September 28: Paper 3 – Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics

September 30: Paper 4 – Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation

October 3: Paper 5 – Indirect Tax Laws

October 5: Paper 6 – Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)

Time for all papers: 2 PM to 5 PM.

ICAI CA Final November 2026 Mock Test: Where to download CA Final Mock Test Papers and Answers?

According to ICAI, the question papers will be accessible via the ICAI BoS Mobile App and the BoS Knowledge Portal. By 1:30 PM on the designated test dates, the papers will be uploaded in accordance with the timetable.

After completing the papers within the allotted three hours, students can evaluate their performance using the answer keys. Each paper's answer key will be posted 48 hours after the mock test's start time.

ICAI CA Final November 2026 Mock Test: Steps to register

Students can take the following actions to gain access to the mock test registration portal:

Step 1: Go to the BoS MTP Registration Portal.

Step 2: Select "Student Login."

Step 3: "Register Now" should be chosen by new users.

Step 4: Enter your date of birth and registration number.

Step 5: Enter the registered email address linked to the student's SSP account following successful registration.

Step 6: Enter the OTP that was issued to the email address you registered.

Students who wish to take the actual mock exam should register at the regional centers or ICAI branch that offers such services. In order for the mock test to fulfilll its goal prior to taking the real exam in November 2026, the Institute has advised students to complete the exams within the allotted time frame.