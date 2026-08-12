ICAI CA Final November 2026: Mock Test Paper Series I & II Schedule Released; Check Subject-Wise Timetable Here

ICAI CA Final November 2026 Mock Test: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for Mock Test Paper Series I and Series II for students appearing in the CA Final November 2026 examinations. The mock tests will begin in September and will cover all six papers of the CA Final course.

According to the announcement issued by the Board of Studies (Academic) on August 10, the mock tests will be conducted in both physical and virtual modes. Students who wish to take the tests in physical mode can approach the ICAI branch in their area.

The first series will start on September 9, while the second series will begin on September 23.

Direct link to read the official announcement

ICAI CA Final November 2026 Mock Test: Important dates

Mock Test Series I: September 9 to September 21, 2026

Mock Test Series II: September 23 to October 5, 2026

Mode: Physical/Virtual

Timing: 2 PM to 5 PM

Eligible students: CA Final students appearing for the November 2026 examinations

CA Final Mock Test Series I: Subject-wise schedule

The timetable for Series I has been released for all six papers.

September 9: Paper 1 – Financial Reporting

September 11: Paper 2 – Advanced Financial Management

September 15: Paper 3 – Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics

September 17: Paper 4 – Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation

September 19: Paper 5 – Indirect Tax Laws

September 21: Paper 6 – Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)

Time for all papers: 2 PM to 5 PM.

CA Final Mock Test Series II: Subject-wise schedule

The second mock test series will start on September 23 and continue until October 5.

September 23: Paper 1 – Financial Reporting

September 26: Paper 2 – Advanced Financial Management

September 28: Paper 3 – Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics

September 30: Paper 4 – Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation

October 3: Paper 5 – Indirect Tax Laws

October 5: Paper 6 – Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)

Time for all papers: 2 PM to 5 PM.

ICAI CA Final November 2026 Mock Test: Where to download CA Final Mock Test Papers and Answers?

ICAI said the question papers will be made available through the BoS Knowledge Portal and the ICAI BoS Mobile App. The papers will be uploaded according to the schedule by 1:30 PM on the respective test dates.

Students can attempt the papers within the prescribed three-hour duration and later use the answer keys to assess their performance. The answer key for each paper will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of commencement of the respective mock test.

ICAI CA Final November 2026 Mock Test: Steps to register

Students who want to access the mock test registration portal can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the BoS MTP Registration Portal.

Step 2: Click on “Student Login.”

Step 3: First-time users should select “Register Now.”

Step 4: Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Step 5: After successful registration, type the registered email address which is associated with the SSP account of the student.

Step 6: Type the OTP sent to the registered email address.

Those students who want to take the physical mock test should go and get registered at the ICAI branch or regional centres providing such facilities. The Institute has suggested to the candidates that they take the exams in the prescribed time limit so that the mock test could serve its purpose before appearing in the actual exam in November 2026.