ICAI CA Final May 2026 Topper List Out: Noor Singla Secures AIR 1 With 499 Marks

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Topper List Out: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, has declared the results of the Chartered Accountant (CA) final exam conducted in the month of May 2026. Those aspirants who have appeared for the CA Final examinations that were held from 5th May to 15th May can now get their results through the official site of the ICAI, which is available at caresults.icai.org.

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Topper List Out: All India rank list

ICAI not only announces the results but also publishes the All India Rank List of CA Final Examination for May 2026. The top ranker for the CA Final examinations is Noor Singla from Patiala whose total score in this examination is 499 out of 600.

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Topper List

AIR 1: Noor Singla, Patiala (Roll No. 165939) – 499 marks (83.17%)

AIR 2: Ritij Saraf, Howrah (Roll No. 149952) – 475 marks (79.17%)

AIR 3: Sohan Anil Manjrekar, Dombivli (East) (Roll No. 178182) – 473 marks (78.83%)

CA Final May 2026 Result: Pass Percentage

Group I

Candidates Appeared: 54,606

Candidates Passed: 6,555

Pass Percentage: 12.00%

Group II

Candidates Appeared: 42,573

Candidates Passed: 8,725

Pass Percentage: 20.49%

Both Groups

Candidates Appeared: 23,776

Candidates Passed: 3,345

Pass Percentage: 14.07%

Total candidates who qualified as Chartered Accountants: 7,931 candidates.

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Topper List Out: Scorecard details

Scorecards may be downloaded by candidates by signing in using their registration number and roll number.

The following information is included on a scorecard of CA Final exam: candidate's name, photograph, roll number, exam session, group-wise marks, subject-wise marks, total marks secured, and qualifying status.

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Topper List Out: How to check results

Candidates can follow these steps to download their results:

Visit the official ICAI result website at caresults.icai.org.

Click on the link titled "CA Final May 2026 Result".

Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number.

Fill in the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen.

Click on the Submit button.

Your result and scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.