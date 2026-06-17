ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result To Be OUT Tomorrow At icai.org; Check Details Here

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: The Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Examination results will be made public by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) tomorrow, June 18, 2026. The official ICAI result webpage will allow candidates to view their results online.

The CA Final May 2026 results will be accessible on the evening of June 18, according to an official announcement from ICAI. Candidates must input their Roll Number and Registration Number on the result portal in order to view their results.

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: How to check results

Step 1: Go to the official website for ICAI results.

Step 2: Select the "CA Final May 2026 Result" link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Enter the information to see your outcome.

Step 5: Print the scorecard after downloading it for your records.

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: Exam cycle update

ICAI has returned to its customary twice-yearly test schedule, with exams being held in May and November, making the May 2026 session noteworthy. Starting in 2026, the January exam cycle has been discontinued.

Meanwhile, the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2026 will release the results on evening of June 24 via the official result website.