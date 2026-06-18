ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: Pass Percentage Drops From Last Year; Only 14.07% Clear Both Groups

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Examination held in May 2026. According to official data released by the ICAI, 7,931 candidates qualified as Chartered Accountants this session.

According to the results, the pass percentage remained relatively low across all categories, reflecting the CA Final examination's rigorous nature.

The CA Final May 2026 results witnessed a decline in pass percentages across all categories when compared to the previous year. In Group I, the pass percentage dropped from 22.38% in 2025 to 12.00% in 2026. Similarly, Group II saw its pass percentage fall from 26.43% to 20.49%.

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: Pass Percentage

Group I

Candidates Appeared: 54,606

Candidates Passed: 6,555

Pass Percentage: 12.00%

Group II

Candidates Appeared: 42,573

Candidates Passed: 8,725

Pass Percentage: 20.49%

Both Groups

Candidates Appeared: 23,776

Candidates Passed: 3,345

Pass Percentage: 14.07%

Total candidates who qualified as Chartered Accountants: 7,931 candidates.

According to the official release, Group II had the highest pass percentage at 20.49%, while Group I had a pass rate of 12%. Candidates who appeared in both groups received an overall pass rate of 14.07%.

CA Final May 2025 Pass Percentage

Group I: 22.38%

Group II: 26.43%

Both Groups: 18.75%

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: Comparison with CA Final May 2026

The CA Final May 2026 results witnessed a decline in pass percentages across all categories when compared to the previous year. In Group I, the pass percentage dropped from 22.38% in 2025 to 12.00% in 2026. Similarly, Group II saw its pass percentage fall from 26.43% to 20.49%.

For candidates appearing in both groups, the pass percentage decreased from 18.75% in May 2025 to 14.07% in May 2026, indicating a tougher outcome in the latest examination cycle.

-Group I pass percentage declined by 10.38 percentage points year-on-year.

-Group II pass percentage declined by 5.94 percentage points.

-Both groups' pass percentage declined by 4.68 percentage points.

-A total of 7,931 candidates qualified as Chartered Accountants in May 2026.

Nearly 8,000 Candidates Become Chartered Accountants

Following the announcement of the CA Final May 2026 results, 7,931 candidates were successfully certified as Chartered Accountants. The qualification is a significant achievement for those pursuing careers in accounting, auditing, taxation, finance, and related fields.