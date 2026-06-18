ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result Declared At icai.org; Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Examination today, June 18, 2026. Candidates will be able to examine their results online on the official ICAI result webpage.

To view their results, candidates must enter their Roll Number and Registration Number on the result portal.

Group I took the ICAI CA Final Course exam on May 2, 4, and 6, 2026, whereas Group 2 took it on May 8, 10, and 12.

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to check the merit list

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: How to check results

Step 1: To view the ICAI results, visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on the "CA Final May 2026 Result" link.

Step 3: Type in your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Enter the data to view the results.

Step 5: After downloading the scorecard, print it out for your records.

Direct link to check the result

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: Exam cycle update

The May 2026 session is important because ICAI has resumed its usual twice-yearly test schedule, with exams taking place in May and November. The January exam cycle has been cancelled as of 2026.

In the meantime, the results of the May 2026 Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination will be made public on the official result website in the evening of June 24.