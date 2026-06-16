ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result Date Confirmed; Scorecards To Be Released On June 18

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced that the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Examination held in May 2026 will be declared on June 18, 2026. Candidates will be able to access their results online through the official ICAI result portal.

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: Result declaration announcement

In an official notification, ICAI stated that the CA Final May 2026 results will be available by the evening of June 18. To view their results, candidates will need to enter their Registration Number and Roll Number on the result portal.

ICAI, through an announcement issued by Anand Kumar Chaturvedi, Joint Secretary (Exams), said:

"The result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 18th June 2026, and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org."

The institute further clarified that candidates must enter their Registration Number along with their Roll Number to access their results.

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI result website.

Step 2: Click on the "CA Final May 2026 Result" link.

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result.

Step 5: Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: Exam cycle update

The May 2026 session is significant as ICAI has reverted to its traditional twice-a-year examination schedule, with exams being conducted in May and November. The January examination cycle has been discontinued from 2026 onwards.

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: Important Instructions for Students

Check results only through official ICAI portals.

Keep the Registration Number and Roll Number ready before the result declaration.

Avoid relying on unofficial websites or social media claims.

Download and save a copy of the digital scorecard for future use until the original documents are issued.