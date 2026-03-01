ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result Released At icai.nic.in; All India Rank And Pass Percentage Available Here

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India released the CA Final January 2026 Result today on their official website. Candidates who took the CA Final Jan 2026 test on January 5, 2026, can check their All India Rank and CA Final Pass Percentage Jan 2026 at icai.nic.in, as well as obtain their CA Final scorecard.Candidates must input their ICAI login information, which includes their Registration Number and Roll Number, in order to download their scores.

The names of the CA Final Toppers and CA Final Merit List will be released by ICAI along with the results.

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result: Website to check the result

icai.org

icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Following the announcement of the outcome, the candidate may take the following actions:

Step 1: Go to icai.nic.in, the official website

Step 2: To view the CA Final January 2026 Result, click the link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Enter the displayed CAPTCHA code.

Step 5: To get your results, click "Submit."

Step 6: A copy of the result card should be downloaded and saved by the candidate for further use.

Direct link to check the result

ICAI CA January Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

Candidate’s full name, gender, category and date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Name of the course or examination

Examination session and year

Candidate’s roll number

Group name of the course (if applicable)

Subject-wise papers along with marks obtained

Result status indicating pass or fail

Overall total marks secured

ICAI CA May Registration Details

On March 3, 2026, ICAI will launch CA May Registration 2026 for Final Exams at icai.org. Candidates must apply by March 19, 2026, if they wish to attend the May session.