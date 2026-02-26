ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result Likely To Be Declared On March 1 At icai.nic.in; Login Details Required To Check Scores

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Examination Department has stated that the results of the January 2026 Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Examination should be made public by the evening of March 1, 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the prestigious examination will be able to access their results online at icai.nic.in.

In an official communication dated February 26, 2026, the institute stated that the outcome of the January session is “likely to be declared by the evening of 1st March 2026.” While ICAI has indicated the timeline, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the confirmed release.

The CA Final examination for the January 2026 session was conducted between January 5 and January 16, 2026, across various centres in the country.

To confirm their finding, the candidate will be required to enter their Registration Number and Roll Number on the result website. Without this information, it will not be possible for the candidate to obtain the result card.

The result link is normally provided by ICAI under the examination menu on their website, along with details about the merit list, if any.

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Following the announcement of the outcome, the candidate may take the following actions:

Step 1: Go to icai.nic.in, the official website

Step 2: To view the CA Final January 2026 Result, click the link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Enter the displayed CAPTCHA code.

Step 5: To get your results, click "Submit."

Step 6: A copy of the result card should be downloaded and saved by the candidate for further use.