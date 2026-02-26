 ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result Likely To Be Declared On March 1 At icai.nic.in; Login Details Required To Check Scores
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICAI CA Final January 2026 Result Likely To Be Declared On March 1 At icai.nic.in; Login Details Required To Check Scores

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result Likely To Be Declared On March 1 At icai.nic.in; Login Details Required To Check Scores

ICAI is likely to declare the CA Final January 2026 result by the evening of March 1. Candidates can check their scorecards at icai.nic.in using their registration number and roll number.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
article-image

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Examination Department has stated that the results of the January 2026 Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Examination should be made public by the evening of March 1, 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the prestigious examination will be able to access their results online at icai.nic.in.

In an official communication dated February 26, 2026, the institute stated that the outcome of the January session is “likely to be declared by the evening of 1st March 2026.” While ICAI has indicated the timeline, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the confirmed release.

The CA Final examination for the January 2026 session was conducted between January 5 and January 16, 2026, across various centres in the country.

FPJ Shorts
Splitsvilla 16: Sorab Bedi Issues Clarification After Akanksha Choudhary's VIRAL Video; Says 'Yogesh Rawat Ke Bare Mein...'- Watch VIDEO
Splitsvilla 16: Sorab Bedi Issues Clarification After Akanksha Choudhary's VIRAL Video; Says 'Yogesh Rawat Ke Bare Mein...'- Watch VIDEO
'AI Will Enhance Indian IT Sector, Not Erase It': Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Says, But He Doesn't Rule Out A Reckoning
'AI Will Enhance Indian IT Sector, Not Erase It': Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Says, But He Doesn't Rule Out A Reckoning
Sportvot x FPJ: 72nd Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2026 Delivers Thrilling Results In Vadodara
Sportvot x FPJ: 72nd Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2026 Delivers Thrilling Results In Vadodara
Modi In Israel: Mutually Beneficial FTA Soon, UPI Will Be Used In Israel, Says PM Modi - VIDEO
Modi In Israel: Mutually Beneficial FTA Soon, UPI Will Be Used In Israel, Says PM Modi - VIDEO

To confirm their finding, the candidate will be required to enter their Registration Number and Roll Number on the result website. Without this information, it will not be possible for the candidate to obtain the result card.

The result link is normally provided by ICAI under the examination menu on their website, along with details about the merit list, if any.

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Following the announcement of the outcome, the candidate may take the following actions:

Step 1: Go to icai.nic.in, the official website

Step 2: To view the CA Final January 2026 Result, click the link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Enter the displayed CAPTCHA code.

Step 5: To get your results, click "Submit."

Step 6: A copy of the result card should be downloaded and saved by the candidate for further use.

Follow us on