 ICAI CA Final Jan 2026 Results OUT: Meet The All India Rank Holders
ICAI has declared the CA Final January 2026 result on icai.nic.in. Diksha Goyal secured AIR 1 with 486 marks (81%). Candidates can check their scorecard, topper list and pass status online using their roll and registration number.

Sunday, March 01, 2026, 06:56 PM IST
article-image

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the results of the ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result. Applicants can view the results on the ICAI's official website at icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result: Topper List

With 486 points, or 81.00 percent, Diksha Goyal of Karnal achieved the All India First Rank. With 452 marks, or 75.33 percent, Anirudh Garg of Paonta Sahib earned the All India Second Rank. Together, Rishabh Jain from New Delhi and Dhruv Dembla from Sonepat earned the All India Third Rank. Dhruv Dembla and Rishabh Jain both received 451 points, or 75.17 percent, respectively.

Direct link to check the AIR Topper list

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

In order to view their scorecards, applicants need to:

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI results website, icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link to the CA January Results.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number exactly as they show up on your admit card.

Step 4: Choose "Submit" or "Get Result" to view your scorecard.

Step 5: Pay close attention to your overall score, subject-specific scores, and pass/fail status.

Step 6: After downloading the scorecard, print it out for your records.

Direct link to check the result

