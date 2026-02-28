ICAI CA Final Jan 2026 Result To Be Announced Tomorrow: Here’s the Step-by-Step Guide to Access Your Score

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is all set to declare the CA Final Jan 2026 Result tomorrow at the official website. The result date was confirmed by the ICAI Council Member Rajesh Sharma on X, stating that the "Results of the ICAI Final Examination will be announced on the evening of 1st March, 2026 ”.

Candidates who appeared for the CA Final Jan 2026 exam, conducted from January 05, 2026, will be able to download their CA Final scorecard and check the CA Final Pass Percentage Jan 2026 and All India Rank at icai.nic.in.

Candidates can access their ICAI CA scorecard by adding their registration number and roll number. ICAI will announce the details regarding the CA Final Merit List and CA Final Toppers.

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Following the announcement of the outcome, the candidate may take the following actions:

Step 1: Visit the ICAI CA official website at icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the CA Final January 2026 Result link from the homepage.

Step 3: Type in your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Enter the CAPTCHA code that appears.

Step 5: Click "Submit." This will display your results.

Step 6: The candidate should download and save a copy of the result card for future use.

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result: Important Details On the Results

Candidate's full name and Roll number

Registration number

Subject-wise marks and Total marks secured

Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

Group I and Group II Marks