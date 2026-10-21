ICAI Announces CA Foundation January 2027 Mock Tests: Series 1 From December 1, Series 2 From December 14

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for Mock Test Papers Series I and Series II for students appearing for the CA Foundation January 2027 examination. According to the announcement issued by the Board of Studies (Academic) on October 21, 2026, Series I will begin on December 1, while Series II will commence on December 14.

The mock tests will be conducted in physical and virtual modes. Students opting for physical tests can approach their respective ICAI branches. The tests will cover all four CA Foundation papers: Accounting, Business Laws, Quantitative Aptitude and Business Economics.

ICAI will upload the question papers on the BoS Knowledge Portal and the BoS MTP Registration Portal according to the announced schedule. Papers will be available by 1:30 pm on the respective dates, and students are advised to attempt them within the stipulated time.

CA Foundation January 2027: Mock Test Series I Schedule

December 1, 2026 (Tuesday): Paper 1 – Accounting, 2 pm to 5 pm

December 3, 2026 (Thursday): Paper 2 – Business Laws, 2 pm to 5 pm

December 7, 2026 (Monday): Paper 3 – Quantitative Aptitude, 2 pm to 4 pm

December 9, 2026 (Wednesday): Paper 4 – Business Economics, 2 pm to 4 pm

CA Foundation January 2027: Mock Test Series II Schedule

December 14, 2026 (Monday): Paper 1 – Accounting, 2 pm to 5 pm

December 16, 2026 (Wednesday): Paper 2 – Business Laws, 2 pm to 5 pm

December 18, 2026 (Friday): Paper 3 – Quantitative Aptitude, 2 pm to 4 pm

December 21, 2026 (Monday): Paper 4 – Business Economics, 2 pm to 4 pm

Steps to access CA Foundation Mock Test Papers

Students can access the question papers and answer keys through the BoS Knowledge Portal and the ICAI BoS mobile application, available for Android and iOS devices.

Candidates can also register to appear for physical mock tests at ICAI branches and regional offices across India.

The official portals are:

BoS Knowledge Portal: https://boslive.icai.org/

BoS MTP Registration Portal: https://bosmtp.icai.org/

How To Register For ICAI Physical Mock Tests

Students can follow these steps to register or log in to the BoS MTP Registration Portal:

Step 1: Visit https://bosmtp.icai.org/.

Step 2: Click on ‘Student Login’.

Step 3: First-time users should select ‘Register Now’.

Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: After successful registration, enter the email ID registered with the Self Service Portal (SSP).

Step 6: Enter the one-time password (OTP) received by email to log in.

Students interested in appearing for physical mock tests should contact their respective ICAI branches or regional offices for registration and further details.

CA Foundation Mock Tests: Answer Key And Self-Assessment

ICAI will upload the answer keys within 48 hours of the commencement of the respective paper, according to the announced schedule. Students can compare their responses with the answer keys and assess their performance.

The institute has advised candidates to download the question papers when they are released and attempt them within the prescribed time limit. The mock tests are intended to help students practise under timed conditions and evaluate their preparation for the January 2027 CA Foundation examination.