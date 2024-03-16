IBPS Specialist Officers Main Score Card Released, Know How To Check

IBPS Specialist Officers Main Score Card Released for Interviews | Pixabay

The IBPS Specialist Officers (IBPS SO 2024) Main score card has been distributed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) to those who have been shortlisted for interviews. The date of the IBPS SO interview is not yet known. From now until March 31st, candidates can download the interview score card.

The call letter will notify the shortlisted candidates of the center, address, time, and date of the interview. The only banks that can alter the interview's date or location are the participating banks.

Eligibility Criteria



There will be a 100 mark interview round for the IBPS SO. Candidates must receive at least a 40% qualifying score; candidates from the SC, ST, OBCE, and PwBD categories must receive at least a 35% qualifying score. The interview phase will carry 20% of the total weight, while the IBPS SO Mains exam will carry 80% of the weight.

Steps for checking the IBPS PO Score Card 2024

Candidates may view their scorecard and results via the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection's official website, ibps.in, if they passed the IBPS PO Main exam and made it to the CRP PO/MTs-XIII interview round for the position of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT). It should be mentioned that candidates can view their scorecard by entering their date of birth, password, and registration or roll number.

To download the scorecard, candidates must go to ibps.in, the IBPS official website.

Navigate to the website's homepage and search for "CRP-PO/MT>>Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XIII."

After being sent to a new page, candidates should search for the link that says, "Click here to Check Your Final Scores for Interview Exam for IBPS PO-XIII."

After clicking, enter your password, date of birth, and registration number or roll number. Then, enter the Captcha Code that appears.

Your IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2023 will appear on the screen after you click the submit button.

It is recommended that candidates double-check the information provided in the scorecard after downloading. The candidate's name, registration number, roll number, category, exam date, marks received in each section, and maximum scores for each section are among the details.