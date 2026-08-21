IBPS SO Admit Card 2026 Out At ibps.in; Download CRP SPL-XVI Prelims Call Letter For August 29 Exam

IBPS SO Admit Card 2026: Admit cards for the Specialist Officer (CRP SPL-XVI) Preliminary Examination 2026 were made available by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on August 20, 2026. Up to August 29, 2026, the download link will be available. Candidates can use their registration number and birthdate to download their call letter at ibps.in. A total of 1,035 Specialist Officer positions across participating public sector banks are being filled through the recruitment.

Direct link to download admit card

IBPS SO Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can download their preliminary call letter from the official website by following these instructions:

Step 1: Visit ibps.in, the official IBPS website.

Step 2: Choose the section for CRP Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XVI).

Step 3: Select the download link for the "IBPS SO Admit Card."

Step 4: To log in, enter your registration number and birthdate.

Step 5: Enter the captcha code and send in the information.

Step 6: The screen will display your preliminary call letter.

Step 7: Download it and thoroughly review all the information.

Direct link to download admit card

IBPS SO Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

Exam Date: August 29, 2026

Exam Centre/Venue: Address of the allotted examination centre

Reporting Time: Time by which candidates must reach the exam centre

Shift Timing: Examination shift allotted to the candidate

Exam-Day Instructions: Important guidelines and instructions to be followed on the day of the exam

Candidate Details: Personal and examination-related information printed on the admit card

IBPS SO Admit Card 2026: Important exam details

Exam Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Total Questions: 100 multiple-choice questions

Total Marks: 125 marks

Sections: Reasoning, General Knowledge, English and Professional Knowledge

Qualifying Criteria: Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks in each section as well as overall.

Shortlisting: Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be shortlisted for the IBPS SO Mains Examination 2026.

IBPS SO Mains 2026: Expected to be conducted in November or December 2026.

IBPS SO 2026: Exam day instructiion

Candidates must bring an original picture ID evidence and a printed copy of their call letter.

Make an effort to arrive at the testing location at least thirty to forty minutes prior to the reporting deadline.

Avoid bringing any electronic devices into the exam room, including cell phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, etc.

Adhere to all frisking and biometric verification protocols.

Carefully read every instruction listed on the admit card.