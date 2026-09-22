IBPS RRB XV Recruitment 2026: Application Deadline Extended To Sept 27 At ibps.in; Check Vacancies, Fees, Exam Dates | Official notice

IBPS RRB XV Recruitment 2026: The IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026 registration deadline has been extended by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection to September 27, 2026. The direct application link for the Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II, and III positions is available on the IBPS's official website at ibps.in.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Diret link to apply for office assistant (multi-purpose)

Direct link to apply for Officers Scale I, II, III

IBPS RRB XV 2026: Important Dates

Online Registration Begins: September 1, 2026

Extended Last Date to Apply and Pay Fee: September 27, 2026

Edit Window: Two days after the registration closes

Pre-Exam Training (PET): November 2026

Preliminary Exam Call Letter: November/December 2026

Preliminary Examination: November/December 2026

Preliminary Exam Result: December 2026/January 2027

Main/Single Exam Call Letter: December 2026/January 2027

Main/Single Examination: December 2026/February 2027

Main/Single Exam Result for Officers: January 2027

Officer Interview Call Letter: January 2027

Officer Interview: January/February 2027

Provisional Allotment: February/March 2027

Note: With support from NABARD and IBPS, the Nodal Regional Rural Banks will conduct interviews for Officers Scale I, II, and III.

IBPS RRB XV Vacancies details

The recruitment covers the following posts:

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Officer Scale I – Assistant Manager

Officer Scale II – General Banking Officer

Officer Scale II – Specialist Officers

Officer Scale III – Senior Manager

IBPS has made it clear that the positions listed in the announcement are anticipated and illustrative. The actual vacancies reported by participating RRBs will determine the final provisional allotment.

IBPS RRB XV 2026: Application Fee

Candidates must pay the application fee online between September 1 and September 21, 2026.

Officers Scale I, II & III

SC/ST/PwBD: ₹175

Other Candidates: ₹850

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM: ₹175

Other Candidates: ₹850

Payment Mode: Online

Bank Transaction Charges: Applicable transaction charges for online payment will be borne by the candidate.

IBPS RRB XV Application Process

Step 1: Visit ibps.in.

Step 2: Choose the CRP for RRBs section from the homepage.

Step 3: Select the relevant application link for Officers Scale I, II, and III or Office Assistants (Multipurpose).

Step 4: After choosing "New Registration," complete the required basic data.

Step 5: Record the password and temporary registration number generated by the system.

Step 6: Complete the application and include the required files.

Step 7: Among other pertinent documents, upload the candidate's photo, signature, handwritten declaration, left thumb impression, and Class 10/SSC/SSLC certificate.

Step 8: Pay the necessary application fee online.

Step 9: Complete the registration after verifying that everything is accurate.

Step 10: Download and store the completed application and electronic receipt for later use.

Step 11: For the Office Assistant and Officer Scale I provisional allocation, candidates must also select the State/UT. This choice will be final.

IBPS RRB XV Edit Window

Candidates will have two days following the registration date to make adjustments to their application form if they are able to apply for admission within the allotted period and pay the requisite amount. Each candidate will pay a rectification fee of ₹200 (GST included).

However, after the application is filed, certain fields like the candidate's name, email address, mobile number, State/UT, post, and nationality cannot be changed.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly review everything throughout the registration procedure, as no corrections will be accepted afterward.