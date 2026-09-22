IBPS RRB XV Recruitment 2026: Application Deadline Extended To Sept 27 At ibps.in; Check Vacancies, Fees, Exam Dates

IBPS RRB XV Recruitment 2026: The IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026 registration deadline has been extended by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection to September 27, 2026. The direct application link for the Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II, and III positions is available on the IBPS's official website at ibps.in.
Direct link to read the official announcement
Diret link to apply for office assistant (multi-purpose)
Direct link to apply for Officers Scale I, II, III
IBPS RRB XV 2026: Important Dates
Online Registration Begins: September 1, 2026
Extended Last Date to Apply and Pay Fee: September 27, 2026
Edit Window: Two days after the registration closes
Pre-Exam Training (PET): November 2026
Preliminary Exam Call Letter: November/December 2026
Preliminary Examination: November/December 2026
Preliminary Exam Result: December 2026/January 2027
Main/Single Exam Call Letter: December 2026/January 2027
Main/Single Examination: December 2026/February 2027
Main/Single Exam Result for Officers: January 2027
Officer Interview Call Letter: January 2027
Officer Interview: January/February 2027
Provisional Allotment: February/March 2027
Note: With support from NABARD and IBPS, the Nodal Regional Rural Banks will conduct interviews for Officers Scale I, II, and III.
IBPS RRB XV Vacancies details
The recruitment covers the following posts:
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
Officer Scale I – Assistant Manager
Officer Scale II – General Banking Officer
Officer Scale II – Specialist Officers
Officer Scale III – Senior Manager
IBPS has made it clear that the positions listed in the announcement are anticipated and illustrative. The actual vacancies reported by participating RRBs will determine the final provisional allotment.
IBPS RRB XV 2026: Application Fee
Candidates must pay the application fee online between September 1 and September 21, 2026.
Officers Scale I, II & III
SC/ST/PwBD: ₹175
Other Candidates: ₹850
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM: ₹175
Other Candidates: ₹850
Payment Mode: Online
Bank Transaction Charges: Applicable transaction charges for online payment will be borne by the candidate.
IBPS RRB XV Application Process
Step 1: Visit ibps.in.
Step 2: Choose the CRP for RRBs section from the homepage.
Step 3: Select the relevant application link for Officers Scale I, II, and III or Office Assistants (Multipurpose).
Step 4: After choosing "New Registration," complete the required basic data.
Step 5: Record the password and temporary registration number generated by the system.
Step 6: Complete the application and include the required files.
Step 7: Among other pertinent documents, upload the candidate's photo, signature, handwritten declaration, left thumb impression, and Class 10/SSC/SSLC certificate.
Step 8: Pay the necessary application fee online.
Step 9: Complete the registration after verifying that everything is accurate.
Step 10: Download and store the completed application and electronic receipt for later use.
Step 11: For the Office Assistant and Officer Scale I provisional allocation, candidates must also select the State/UT. This choice will be final.
IBPS RRB XV Edit Window
Candidates will have two days following the registration date to make adjustments to their application form if they are able to apply for admission within the allotted period and pay the requisite amount. Each candidate will pay a rectification fee of ₹200 (GST included).
However, after the application is filed, certain fields like the candidate's name, email address, mobile number, State/UT, post, and nationality cannot be changed.
Candidates are advised to thoroughly review everything throughout the registration procedure, as no corrections will be accepted afterward.