IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: CRP RRBs XV Registration Closes Today At ibps.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW |

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: Today is the last day to register for CRP RRBs XV, the Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), according to the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Group B Office Assistants (Multipurpose) and Group A Officers (Scale I, II, and III) are the targets of the recruitment campaign.

Candidates who meet the requirements may apply via the IBPS website. For each position they want to apply for, candidates must register individually and pay the required price.

Direct link to read the announcement

Diret link to apply for office assistant (multi-purpose)

Direct link to apply for Officers Scale I, II, III

IBPS RRB XV 2026: Important Dates

Online Registration Begins: September 1, 2026

Last Date to Apply and Pay Fee: September 21, 2026

Edit Window: Two days after the registration closes

Pre-Exam Training (PET): November 2026

Preliminary Exam Call Letter: November/December 2026

Preliminary Examination: November/December 2026

Preliminary Exam Result: December 2026/January 2027

Main/Single Exam Call Letter: December 2026/January 2027

Main/Single Examination: December 2026/February 2027

Main/Single Exam Result for Officers: January 2027

Officer Interview Call Letter: January 2027

Officer Interview: January/February 2027

Provisional Allotment: February/March 2027

Note: With support from NABARD and IBPS, the Nodal Regional Rural Banks will conduct interviews for Officers Scale I, II, and III.

IBPS RRB XV Vacancies details

The recruitment covers the following posts:

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Officer Scale I – Assistant Manager

Officer Scale II – General Banking Officer

Officer Scale II – Specialist Officers

Officer Scale III – Senior Manager

IBPS has made it clear that the positions listed in the announcement are anticipated and illustrative. The actual vacancies reported by participating RRBs will determine the final provisional allotment.

IBPS RRB XV 2026: Application Fee

Candidates must pay the application fee online between September 1 and September 21, 2026.

Officers Scale I, II & III

SC/ST/PwBD: ₹175

Other Candidates: ₹850

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM: ₹175

Other Candidates: ₹850

Payment Mode: Online

Bank Transaction Charges: Applicable transaction charges for online payment will be borne by the candidate.

IBPS RRB XV Application Process

Candidates can apply online by following these instructions on the IBPS website:

Step 1: Go to ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the CRP for RRBs section.

Step 3: Choose the appropriate application link for Office Assistants (Multipurpose) or Officers Scale I, II, and III.

Step 4: After selecting "New Registration," fill out the necessary basic information.

Step 5: Make a note of the password and temporary registration number that the system generates.

Step 6: Fill out the application and attach the necessary files.

Step 7: Upload the candidate's photo, signature, handwritten declaration, left thumb impression, and Class 10/SSC/SSLC certificate, among other relevant papers.

Step 8: Online, pay the required application cost.

Step 9: Make sure everything is correct, then finish the registration.

Step 10: For future reference, download and save the completed application and electronic receipt.

Step 11: Candidates must also choose the State/UT for provisional allocation for Office Assistant and Officer Scale I. This decision will be final.

IBPS RRB XV Edit Window

Those candidates who are able to apply for admission within the given timeframe and pay the required amount will be given an edit window for two days after the date of registration in which they can make changes to their application form.

The correction charge per candidate will be ₹200 inclusive of GST.

But some fields such as candidate's name, email ID, mobile number, State/UT, post, and nationality cannot be edited once the application has been submitted.

It is recommended that candidates check everything carefully during the registration process, since no correction will be entertained later on.

IBPS RRB XV Selection Process

The selection process varies according to the post.

Office Assistant (Multipurpose):

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Provisional allotment based on Main Examination marks and actual vacancies

Officer Scale I:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Common Interview

Provisional allotment

Officer Scale II and Scale III:

Single Online Examination

Common Interview

Provisional allotment

A candidate can apply for the Office Assistant post as well as an Officer post. However, candidates can apply for only one Officer post - Scale I, Scale II or Scale III.