IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: CRP RRBs XV Registration Begins At ibps.in; Check Eligibility, Exam Dates, And Application Fee

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has opened the registration process for CRP RRBs XV, the Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The recruitment drive is being conducted for Group A Officers (Scale I, II and III) and Group B Office Assistants (Multipurpose).

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official IBPS website from September 1 to September 21, 2026. Candidates are required to register separately and pay the prescribed fee for each post they wish to apply for.

Direct link to read the announcement

IBPS RRB XV 2026: Important Dates

Online Registration Begins: September 1, 2026

Last Date to Apply and Pay Fee: September 21, 2026

Edit Window: Two days after the registration closes

Pre-Exam Training (PET): November 2026

Preliminary Exam Call Letter: November/December 2026

Preliminary Examination: November/December 2026

Preliminary Exam Result: December 2026/January 2027

Main/Single Exam Call Letter: December 2026/January 2027

Main/Single Examination: December 2026/February 2027

Main/Single Exam Result for Officers: January 2027

Officer Interview Call Letter: January 2027

Officer Interview: January/February 2027

Provisional Allotment: February/March 2027

Note: Interviews for Officers Scale I, II and III will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with assistance from NABARD and IBPS.

IBPS RRB XV Vacancies details

The recruitment covers the following posts:

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Officer Scale I – Assistant Manager

Officer Scale II – General Banking Officer

Officer Scale II – Specialist Officers

Officer Scale III – Senior Manager

IBPS has clarified that the vacancies mentioned in the notification are indicative and anticipated. The final provisional allotment will be based on the actual vacancies reported by participating RRBs.

IBPS RRB XV Exam Pattern

The selection process varies according to the post.

Office Assistant (Multipurpose):

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Provisional allotment based on Main Examination marks and actual vacancies

Officer Scale I:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Common Interview

Provisional allotment

Officer Scale II and Scale III:

Single Online Examination

Common Interview

Provisional allotment

A candidate can apply for the Office Assistant post as well as an Officer post. However, candidates can apply for only one Officer post - Scale I, Scale II or Scale III.

IBPS RRB XV Eligibility Criteria

The basic eligibility requirements include nationality, age, educational qualification and, for certain posts, relevant work experience.

The age will be calculated as on September 1, 2026.

PostAge LimitOffice Assistant (Multipurpose)18 to 28 yearsOfficer Scale IAbove 18 and below 30 yearsOfficer Scale IIAbove 21 and below 32 yearsOfficer Scale IIIAbove 21 and below 40 years

For the general and EWS categories, the maximum age limits mentioned above apply. Age relaxation is available for eligible reserved categories as per government rules.

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC-NCL: 3 years

PwBD: 10 years

Eligible Ex-Servicemen: As prescribed in the notification

Widows/divorced women/women legally separated from their husbands: Applicable only for Office Assistant, subject to the prescribed conditions

Education qualification

The required qualification varies by post.

Office Assistant (Multipurpose):

Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university or equivalent.

Proficiency in the local language prescribed by the participating RRB.

Working knowledge of computers is desirable.

Officer Scale I:

Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university or equivalent.

Preference may be given to candidates with degrees in areas such as Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.

Proficiency in the prescribed local language.

Working knowledge of computers is desirable.

Officer Scale II – General Banking Officer:

Bachelor's degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks.

Two years of experience as an officer in a bank or financial institution.

Officer Scale II – Specialist Officers:

The qualification and experience depend on the specialisation. For example:

IT Officer: Bachelor's degree in Electronics/Communication/Computer Science/IT with at least 50% marks; one year of relevant experience.

Chartered Accountant: CA qualification; one year as a Chartered Accountant.

Law Officer: Law degree with at least 50% marks; two years as an advocate or Law Officer in a bank/financial institution.

Treasury Manager: CA or MBA in Finance; one year relevant experience.

Marketing Officer: MBA in Marketing; one year relevant experience.

Agricultural Officer: Bachelor's degree in Agriculture/Horticulture/Dairy/Animal Husbandry/Forestry/Veterinary Science/Agricultural Engineering/Pisciculture with at least 50% marks; two years of relevant experience.

Officer Scale III:

Bachelor's degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks.

Minimum five years of experience as an officer in a bank or financial institution.

The result of the qualifying educational examination must have been declared on or before September 21, 2026.

IBPS RRB XV 2026: Application Fee

Candidates must pay the application fee online between September 1 and September 21, 2026.

Officers Scale I, II & III

SC/ST/PwBD: ₹175

Other Candidates: ₹850

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM: ₹175

Other Candidates: ₹850

Payment Mode: Online

Bank Transaction Charges: Applicable transaction charges for online payment will be borne by the candidate.

Local Language Requirement

For Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, proficiency in the local language prescribed by the participating RRB is mandatory.

Candidates who have studied the relevant State language in Class VIII or above in a government-recognised school or board will be considered proficient.

Candidates who do not meet the local-language requirement at the time of selection may be given up to six months from joining to acquire the required proficiency, subject to the conditions specified by the RRB.

IBPS RRB XV Application Process

Candidates can apply online through the official IBPS website by following these steps:

Visit ibps.in.

Click on the CRP for RRBs section on the homepage.

Select the relevant application link for Officers Scale I, II and III or Office Assistants (Multipurpose).

Click on New Registration and enter the required basic details.

Note down the provisional registration number and password generated by the system.

Complete the application form and upload the required documents.

Upload the photograph, signature, left thumb impression, handwritten declaration and Class 10/SSC/SSLC certificate, among other documents applicable to the candidate.

Pay the prescribed application fee online.

Verify all details carefully and complete the registration.

Download and retain the final application form and e-receipt for future reference.

For Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, candidates must also select the State/UT for provisional allotment. This choice will be irrevocable.

IBPS RRB XV Edit Window

Candidates who successfully submit their applications and pay the prescribed fee will get an opportunity to modify or correct their applications through an edit window for two days after the registration deadline. The exact dates will be notified by IBPS.

The correction fee is ₹200, inclusive of GST, for all candidates.

However, certain details, including the candidate's name, email ID, mobile number, State/UT fields, post and nationality, cannot be changed after submission.

Candidates are advised to verify every detail carefully before completing the registration, as no correction will be permitted after the edit window closes.

IBPS RRB XV Recruitment Process

IBPS will conduct the preliminary examination for Office Assistants and Officer Scale I. Candidates shortlisted through the preliminary examination will proceed to the Main Examination.

For Officer Scale II and Scale III, candidates will appear for a single online examination.

Candidates shortlisted for Officer Scale I, II and III will subsequently appear for a Common Interview. Final provisional allotment will depend on merit, preferences, reservation guidelines, administrative requirements and the actual vacancies reported by participating RRBs.

Candidates should regularly check the official IBPS website for updates regarding the examination schedule, call letters, results, interview and provisional allotment.