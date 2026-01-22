IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2025 Declared At ibps.in; Download Link Active Till January 27

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2025: The Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) Officer Scale I, II, and III main exam results for 2025 have been made public by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). On the official website at ibps.in, candidates who took the test may now view their IBPS RRB PO mains results and obtain the scorecard.

Candidates who took the main exam for the Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II, and Officer Scale III positions have received their results. The scorecard's download link is now active and will be accessible through January 27, 2026.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2025: Important dates

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2025: Released

Last date to download IBPS RRB Mains Result: January 27, 2026

IBPS RRB Mains Scorecard 2025: To be released shortly

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2025: Post vacancy details

Office Assistant (Multipurpose): 8,022 posts

Officer Scale I: 3,928 posts

Officer Scale II: 1,147 posts

Officer Scale III: 202 posts

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2025: Steps to check the result

To download the IBPS RRB Mains result PO, candidates need follow these instructions:

Step 1: On the homepage of the official website, ibps.in,

Step 2: Select the Result Status of Online Examination for CRPs-RRBs-XIV-Officers Scale I, II, and III.

Step 3: There will be a login page visible.

Step 4: Enter your birthdate, registration number, roll number, and password.

Step 5: The IBPS RRB result for mains will be shown if you check and download it.

Direct link to check RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XIV) for Recruitment of Group "A"-Officers Scale-I result

Direct link to check RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XIV) for Recruitment of Group “A” - Officers Scale-II

Direct link to check RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XIV) for Recruitment of Group "A"-Officers Scale-III

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2025: Details mentioned on the result pdf

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Category of the Candidate

State Applied For

Qualifying Status

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2025: What's next?

Candidates who qualify the mains exam will be called for the interview round, which is the final stage of selection.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed about the interview schedule separately.

Interview call letters will be released on the official IBPS website.

The final merit list will be prepared based on marks scored in the mains exam and interview.

Document verification will be conducted either during the interview or after the interview process.