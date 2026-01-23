IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared At ibps.in; Mains Exam On February 1

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2025 is now available on the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection's (IBPS) official website, ibps.in. In order to shortlist qualified applicants for the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025-26, which is set for February 1, 2026, the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 was made public on January 23, 2026.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Important dates

Prelims Exam Dates: December 6, 7, 13 & 14, 2025

Prelims Result Declared: January 23, 2026

Mains Exam Date: February 1, 2026

Recruitment Cycle: CRP RRBs XIV (2025–26)

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Applicants can use the direct link above to download the IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2025, or they can follow the easy instructions below:

Step 1: Go to ibps.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2025 link on the webpage.

Step 3: Next, look for the "Result and Merit List of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025" link.

Step 4: The screen will display the result PDF, which includes the shortlisted candidates' roll numbers.

Step 5: Enter your roll number using the Ctrl + F key (or mobile device's search bar). You are eligible to move on to the next phase if it is on the list.

Direct link to check the result

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Details mentioned on result

Name of the Candidate

Registration Number

Roll Number

Name of the Examination

Qualification Status

Marks Obtained / Grades Acquired

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: What's next?

Eligible Candidates: Those who qualified in the Prelims exam

Interview Round: Not applicable (no interview for Clerk post)

Final Selection: Based solely on Mains exam performance

Preparation Advice: Start Mains preparation immediately

Focus Areas: Cover all sections, revise key topics, and take mock tests

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.