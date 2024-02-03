 IBPS Reveals PO Mains Exam Scorecards For November 2023, Check All Important Details Here
Check your IBPS PO Mains Exam scorecards for November 2023 now! Download from the official website before February 20. Don't miss out on this crucial update for your banking career.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has just revealed the scorecards for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains exam conducted in November 2023.

Prospective applicants who participated in the IBPS PO Main examination are now able to retrieve and obtain their scorecards from the official website ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Candidates should take note that the deadline for downloading the IBPS PO Mains result 2023 scorecards is until February 20.

Steps To Download The IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2023

1. Go to the official website i.e. ibpsonline.ibps.in.

2. Click on the link for Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee.

3. Afterwards, select the link labeled 'View Your Scores for IBPS PO-XIII'.

4. Enter the login credentials and submit.

5. Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference

Important Details To Note

This recruitment drive by IBPS aims to fill a total of 3,049 probationary officer positions across various participating banks. The release of the scorecards is accompanied by the disclosure of cut-off marks. The official notification states that these cut-off marks are determined based on individual test scores in the first stage and the total weighted scores in the second stage.

This IBPS recruitment process represents a significant opportunity for individuals aspiring to build a career in the banking sector. Aspirants are encouraged to stay updated on the official website and other reliable sources for the latest updates on IBPS PO recruitment and related examinations.

It is advisable for candidates to visit the official website for additional details and related information.

