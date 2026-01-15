IBPS PO, SO Result 2025 For Mains And Interview Round Declared At ibps.in; Candidates Can Check Scores Till February 14

IBPS PO, SO Mains And Interview Result 2025: IBPS PO, SO Result 2025 has been announced. Candidates who took the exam and interview for the Specialist Officer and Probationary Officer positions can examine their results on the IBPS website, ibps.in. The main exam and interview round results have been announced. Candidates will have access to the result link between January 15 and February 14, 2026.

IBPS PO, SO Mains And Interview Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can use the instructions listed below to view the results:

Step 1: Go to ibps.in, the IBPS's official website.

Step 2: To access the mains and interview round link on the front site, click on IBPS PO, SO Result 2025.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your result will appear after you click submit.

Step 5: Download the page and review the outcome.

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Direct link to check IBPS PO Result 2025

Direct link to check IBPS SO Result 2025

IBPS PO, SO Mains And Interview Result 2025: Maximum Scores

IT Officer (Scale-I)

SC: 64.53

ST: 62.47

OBC (NCL): 64.73

EWS: 65.60

UR: 80.40

HI: 35.07

OC: 70.93

VI: 54.27

ID: 63.33

Agricultural field officer (Scale-II)

SC: 73.40

ST: 72.00

OBC (NCL): 78.67

EWS: 74.13

UR: 80.80

HI: 54.20

OC: 63.80

VI: 60.60

ID: 55.27

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I)

SC: 60.67

ST: 54.67

OBC (NCL): 68.67

EWS: 69.47

UR: 79.47

HI: NA

OC: NA

VI: NA

ID: NA

Law officer (Scale-I)

SC: 68.53

ST: 54.07

OBC (NCL): 71.60

EWS: 78.07

UR: 85.53

HI: NA

OC: NA

VI: NA

ID: NA

HR/Personnel officer (Scale-I)

SC: 66.20

ST: NA

OBC (NCL): 71.33

EWS: 54.60

UR: 72.73

HI: NA

OC: NA

VI: NA

ID: NA

Marketing officer (Scale-I)

SC: 78.33

ST: 74.60

OBC (NCL): 77.33

EWS: 76.00

UR: 87.47

HI: 67.67

OC: 65.33

VI: 66.60

ID: 73.40

IBPS PO, SO Mains And Interview Result 2025:

Based on the post-wise and category-wise openings for the Specialist Officer Cadre and Probationary Officer positions for 2026–2027 provided by the participating banks, subject to availability, the tentative allocation was made.

Candidates can visit the IBPS official website for further information.