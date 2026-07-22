IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026: Application Deadline Extended Till July 26

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the application deadline for the IBPS PO and SO Recruitment 2026. Interested candidates can now complete the online registration process until July 26, 2026, through the official website, ibps.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7,460 vacancies, including 6,715 posts for Probationary Officers (PO) and 745 posts for Specialist Officers (SO) in participating public sector banks.

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IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Probationary Officer posts must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government.

Applicants must possess the required degree or marksheet at the time of registration and provide their graduation marks while submitting the application form.

For Specialist Officer posts, educational qualifications vary depending on the role. Candidates are advised to refer to the detailed notification for specific eligibility requirements.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026: Selection Procedure

The IBPS PO recruitment process will include a Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Personality Test.

The preliminary examination will consist of 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Candidates will have 60 minutes to complete the exam.

Those who qualify for the preliminary exam will appear for the Main Examination, which will comprise 170 questions carrying 200 marks. The duration of the main exam will be 160 minutes.

IBPS will follow a negative marking system in the objective tests. A penalty of 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. However, no marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.

For IBPS SO recruitment, candidates will be shortlisted through an Online Preliminary Examination, followed by an Online Main Examination and an Interview. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the Main Examination and Interview.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026: Steps To Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in.

Step 2: Open the IBPS PO/SO Recruitment 2026 application link.

Step 3: Register using the required details.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee through the available payment modes.

Step 6: Submit the form and save a copy of the application for future reference.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General and other applicable categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹850.

SC, ST and PwBD candidates will have to pay ₹175 as the application fee.

The payment can be made through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or UPI.