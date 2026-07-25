IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026: Application Closes Tomorrow At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the application process for the IBPS PO and SO Recruitment 2026 tomorrow, July 26. Interested candidates can complete the online registration process through the official website, ibps.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 7,460 vacancies, comprising 6,715 Probationary Officer (PO) posts and 745 Specialist Officer (SO) posts in participating public sector banks.
IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026: Important dates
Candidates can check the important dates below:
Online registration begins: July 1, 2026
Last date to submit the online application: July 26, 2026 (extended from July 21, 2026)
Last date to pay the application fee/intimation charges: July 26, 2026 (extended from July 21, 2026)
IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:
Step 1: Visit the official website at ibps.in.
Step 2: Click on the IBPS PO/SO Recruitment 2026 application link.
Step 3: Register using the required details.
Step 4: Complete the application form and upload the required documents.
Step 5: Pay the application fee using the available payment modes.
Step 6: Submit the application form and retain a copy for future reference.
IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026: Application fee
General and other applicable categories: ₹850
SC, ST and PwBD candidates: ₹175
Payment modes: Debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI
IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria
Candidates applying for the Probationary Officer (PO) posts must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government.
Applicants should have obtained their degree or marksheet before the registration process and must enter their graduation marks while filling out the application form.
The educational qualification for Specialist Officer (SO) posts varies depending on the post applied for. Candidates should carefully check the official notification for the qualification requirements of each role.