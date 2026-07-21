IBPS PO Recruitment 2026 Registration Ends Today At ibpsreg.ibps.in; Apply Now For 7,365 Vacancies

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the registration window for the IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainee (MT) Recruitment 2026 today, July 21 on the official website. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can complete the application process through the official IBPS portal before the deadline.

The recruitment is being conducted under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP PO/MT-XVI) for appointments to participating public sector banks for the 2027–28 recruitment cycle. Candidates must also complete the payment of the application fee by today, as incomplete applications will not be accepted.

Initially announced with fewer openings, the recruitment drive has now been revised to offer 7,365 vacancies for probationary officer and management trainee posts across participating banks.

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IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

According to the official schedule:

Online application starts: July 1, 2026

Last date to register: July 21, 2026

Last date to edit application details: July 21, 2026

Last date to pay application fee: July 21, 2026

Last date to print submitted application: August 5, 2026

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: How To Apply For IBPS PO Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibpsreg.ibps.in

Step 2: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Fill in the online application form with the required details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents, photograph and signature.

Step 5: Pay the prescribed application fee online.

Step 6: Review all details and submit the application form.

Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the registration window closes today to avoid any last-minute technical issues.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must possess a graduate degree from a recognised university. As per the notification, candidates should be between 20 and 30 years of age as on July 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

The application fee varies according to the candidate's category:

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 850

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 175

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The recruitment process will be conducted in multiple stages, including the following:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Personality Test

Interview

Document Verification

Medical Examination (where applicable)