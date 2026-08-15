IBPS PO MT-XVI 2026 Prelims Admit Card Released At ibps.in; Exam On August 23, Direct Link Here

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026: The pre-admit card for the CRP PO/MT-XVI recruitment 2026 has been made available by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Using their registration number, roll number, password, or date of birth, candidates taking the preliminary exam can now get their call letters from the official IBPS website.

The date of the IBPS PO MT XVI preliminary test is August 23, 2026. 7,365 Probationary Officer/Management Trainee positions are being filled during the recruiting process. The pre-admit card allows candidates who applied during the recruiting window to view their examination details.

Direct link to download admit card

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026: Important dates

Application process begins: July 1, 2026

Last date to apply: July 26, 2026

Application correction window: July 29 to July 30, 2026

Pre-admit card release: August 2026

IBPS PO MT-XVI Preliminary Exam: August 23, 2026

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Go to the IBPS website.

Step 2: Go to the CRP PO/MT-XVI area.

Step 3: Click the link to access the CRP PO/MT-XVI online preliminary examination call letter.

Step 4: Enter your date of birth, password, and registration number or roll number.

Step 5: Submit the information after entering the necessary security code or captcha.

Step 6: Download the IBPS PO MT XVI pre-admit card that appears on the screen.

Step 7: Verify the exam date, reporting time, location, and further guidelines.

Step 8: Print the call letter clearly and bring it to the testing location together with the necessary paperwork.

Direct link to download admit card

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidates should carefully check the following details on their call letter:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Registration number

Examination name

Examination date

Examination shift

Reporting time

Gate closing time

Examination centre name and address

Candidate’s photograph and signature

Exam-day instructions

Documents required at the examination centre

Items prohibited inside the examination hall

IBPS PO MT-XVI 2026: Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted in three stages:

Preliminary Examination: Candidates will first appear for the IBPS PO preliminary examination. Those who qualify will be shortlisted for the next stage.

Main Examination: Candidates who clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the IBPS PO Main examination.

Interview: Candidates qualifying in the Main examination will be called for the interview round.

Final Selection: The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the Main examination and interview, subject to fulfilment of the prescribed eligibility criteria.